Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a public holiday in government educational institutions and offices on Wednesday to mark the grand opening of the 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (SPP) or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project in Puri, the state chief secretary said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena told ANI that the decision was taken to enable people to be a part of the much-awaited ceremony in the seaside pilgrim town.

Odisha CM will inaugurate the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project on Wednesday, just five days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The corridor aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple.

"Naveen Patnaik has announced that January 17 will be a holiday for all the state government offices, schools, colleges, and universities (which are) under government control. The idea is for more and more people to watch the live telecast of the entire event and feel part of the celebration," the Odisha chief secretary said.

He said a similar request has been made from the private sector.

"Since the government cannot control the private sector establishments, we would request and appeal to all the private institutions and offices to consider the live streaming of the event tomorrow from noon until 3 pm on their premises," Jena added.

The chief secretary said the project, which is going to be dedicated to the state and the nation by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has enhanced the beauty of the temple's corridor.

"It has a few components. One is the periphery development of the Sri Jagannath Temple. Then, a road that will facilitate easy access for devotees and tourists to the temple site, including adequate parking arrangements for vehicles. All those components have been completed in all respects. Now it looks beautiful and grand," Jena said.

He said the religious ceremony ahead of the project has already started.

"A massive Yagya is being organised in the temple. Continuous chanting of Vedas and mantras is also underway. The district and temple administrations have made all the arrangements. We hope the devotees and tourists will enjoy it," he said.

On the Yagya, he said, "The Purna Ahuti, or final offering (of the Yagya), day would be held at around noon tomorrow, followed by the dedication ceremony."

Jena said after the dedication ceremony, the devotees would be allowed to enter the corridor.

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Patnaik appealed to people to light Diyas, blow conch shells, offer prayers, and perform kirtans on the day of the dedication ceremony. (ANI)

