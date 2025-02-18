New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Continuing the insightful discussions initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the inaugural episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, the seventh episode aired today, featured iconic sportspersons M C Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj.

They talked about goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline. They also shared personal anecdotes from their own lives and what they have learned from sports in their life, according to the Ministry of Education.

Mary Kom spoke about how she defied the popular belief that boxing is not a women's sport, challenging societal perceptions not just for herself but for women across the country. Citing PM Modi's advice to become one's own anchor, she reflected on her 20-year journey as a daughter, wife, and mother. She also stressed the importance of hard work, emphasising that dedication and perseverance drive success.

Suhas Yathiraj encouraged students to harness the power of the mind to overcome negative emotions like fear, which he identified as a major obstacle to success. He emphasised that overcoming fear is the only way to perform naturally and excel. Quoting, "To shine like the Sun, one must be ready to burn like the Sun," he urged students to embrace challenges with resilience and determination. He also introduced them to music therapy to channel positive energy and highlighted the importance of mindful thinking, as thoughts shape one's destiny.

Avani Lekhara underscored the significance of skill development, explaining how acquiring the right skills builds confidence and reduces fear. Drawing parallels from sports, she stressed the importance of rest and recovery in studies, advocating for adequate sleep before examinations to ensure peak performance. She also guided students through an activity to boost confidence, said Ministry of Education.

During the session, students raised questions on topics such as convincing parents about career choices, developing the courage to face challenges, and staying focused. Students from Dubai and Qatar also participated, sharing their queries with the guests.

Al the guests unanimously emphasised that hard work is the key to success and that nothing can be achieved through shortcuts.

To ensure comprehensive development, distinguished personalities from various fields, including sports icons, technical experts, toppers of competitive exams, entertainment industry professionals, and spiritual leaders, are enriching students with insights beyond textbooks.

In the inaugural episode, the Prime Minister interacted with 36 students from across the country, discussing insightful topics such as Nutrition and Wellness, Mastering Pressure, Challenging Oneself, The Art of Leadership, Beyond Books--360o Growth, Finding Positives, and more. His valuable guidance offered students practical strategies to tackle academic challenges confidently while fostering a growth mindset and holistic learning.

As Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 continues to unfold, it remains a beacon of inspiration for students, equipping them with confidence and resilience to face academic and life challenges with a positive mindset. (ANI)

