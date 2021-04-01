New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that around 14,500 parks in Delhi under the supervision of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations will turn barren and contribute to pollution due to negligence.

A response from the BJP was not immediately available.

"If you see any park which has good greenery, you will know that the park is maintained by RWAs with Delhi government funds," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said at a press conference.

He further claimed that the BJP-ruled MCDs had not deployed tankers even after two years of the NGT's order.

"Delhi government is ready to provide water free of cost from its STPs but the BJP-ruled MCDs want these parks to dry up," Bhardwaj added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)