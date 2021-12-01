New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the environment ministry for its "casual and insincere attitude" for failing to reply to its concerns raised two years ago on contribution of construction activities and garbage dumping in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change in its 348th report on 'Air Pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region' sought a response of the ministry over rising air pollution due to use of toxic chemicals in construction in Delhi-NCR as well as garbage dumping and fire incidents at landfill sites.

Also Read | Mizoram TET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at mbse.edu.in.

The committee said it is “perturbed” to note that even after a lapse of over two years, since its report was presented in Parliament, the ministry “failed to furnish any reply” with regard to these recommendations and observations.

"The said recommendations/observations of the committee seem to have not been given due importance and weightage. This casual and insincere attitude of the ministry is totally unwarranted and uncalled for," it said and asked the environment ministry to furnish a consolidated reply at the earliest.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Three-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Stolen by Woman Hawker in Kalachowki.

In the report tabled before Parliament, the panel also pulled up the Delhi government for its “non-responsive attitude” on the issue of frequent fires at landfill sites.

It said despite the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute offering its expertise in 2016 to the Delhi government to deal with the issue, the committee has not received any response.

"The committee is of the view that considering the gravity of the situation, the non-responsive attitude of the government of Delhi is not the least desirable. The existing landfill sites in Delhi are adding to the pollution level in Delhi and require immediate attention of the government,” it said.

The report observed that the height of the Ghazipur landfill site has reached as high as 2,765 metres “which is just eight metres less than the height of the national monument Qutub Minar”.

The other two landfill sites in Delhi have also been declared exhausted but untreated waste is still being dumped there, it noted.

The panel observed that noxious vapours from paints, thinners, oils, cleaners, etc. are environmentally hazardous chemicals which are widely used in construction and contributing to rising air pollution levels in the National Capital Region.

"The committee hopes that the agencies concerned would also take the required steps to contain air pollution contribution from these chemicals,” it said.

The report said the panel was “unhappy to note that the existing capacity of the Delhi government to treat municipal solid waste scientifically is just about 54 per cent of the total requirement leaving a gap of 46 per cent to be bridged.”

It said that “this apathy of civic bodies” entrusted with the task of management of municipal solid waste is “totally unwarranted”.

The committee noted that there have been frequent incidents of landfill fires in Delhi during the last few years which spew toxic gases and have been adding to the rising pollution levels in Delhi.

“The laissez faire of the civic bodies of Delhi also gets reflected in the fact that the height of Ghazipur landfill site has reached as high as 2,765 metres which is just eight metres less than the height of the national monument Qutub Minar. Similarly, the other two landfill sites in Delhi have also been declared exhausted but the untreated waste is still being dumped there,” it said.

“The committee is of the considered opinion that unprocessed municipal waste of 4800 tons per day (TPD) is a threat to the environment, ecology and flora and fauna of Delhi and NCR and there is urgent need for augmenting the capacity to treat the municipal solid waste scientifically to the desired level,” the report said. The committee, while taking note of the proposed capacity addition plan of the Delhi government by setting up new waste-to-energy plants and enhancing the processing capacity of the existing plants, said it hoped that it will be done within the fixed timeline.

It said it had visited CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur in April, 2018 where during its discussion with the representatives, the panel was informed that the NEERI had, in May 2016 offered its expertise to deal with the issue of frequent fires on landfill sites in Delhi to the city government but they had not received any response to their communications.

“The committee is surprised to note that despite the offer of NEERI to support Government of NCT of Delhi in the matter, no action has been taken thereon,” it said, adding that it had also requested the Delhi chief secretary to apprise it of the action taken on the offer made by CSIR-NEERI.

Rejecting the reply of the ministry on the issue of pavement of roads to manage road dust, the committee said it has only furnished reports of the civic bodies of Delhi and other departments of the Delhi government but not received the action taken report of other governments of NCR.

The committee reminded the ministry that till the time paving of unpaved roads and streets in the NCR is done along with the proper maintenance of the roads and streets, road dust would continue to remain an area of concern and other efforts being made by various wings of these governments to mitigate air pollution may not yield the desired results.

The panel also noted that on its recommendation to get the ministries of railways and civil aviation on board to mitigate air pollution in Delhi and NCR, the environment ministry has responded regarding the inability of the railways to spare funds for pollution mitigation but no response has been furnished in respect of the ministry of civil aviation.PTI AG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)