New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Members of Parliament from different parties on Friday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over several issues.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House "alleged fudging and manipulation of COVID-19 testing data in Bihar".

BJP MP Deepak Prakash has also given Zero Hour Notice over 'Non-implementation of welfare schemes of Central government by the state governments'.

Trinamool Congress MP Abir Ranjan Biswas gave Zero Hour Notice in the upper house of Parliament over the 'sale of public sector undertakings'.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'. (ANI)

