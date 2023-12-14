New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected the samples of coloured smoke flares used outside and inside the Parliament on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested for violation of Section 144 and brought to Parliament Street police station in the national capital. They have been identified as Neelam and Amol.

"Preliminary investigation details in the Parliament security breach case reveal that the two people - Neelam and Amol (caught outside the Parliament building inside the premises)-were not carrying mobile phones. They were not carrying any bags or identity proofs. They claim that they reached Parliament on their own and refused association with any organisation," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, senior officials of Intelligence Bureau have reached the new Parliament building, where the major security breach happened.

Earlier, CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh and Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Rajiv Ranjan arrived in Parliament following a security breach incident.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. (ANI)

