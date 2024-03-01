New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Parliament Security Breach case accused Neelam Azad on Friday told the court that she is suffering from back pain but she is not being provided medicine in the jail. All six accused were produced physically before the court on Friday.

All the six accused persons of the Parliament Security Breach case have changed their counsel. Now all accused will be represented by one private counsel.

After hearing, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr Hardeep Kaur listed the matter for further hearing on March 11. Judicial custody of all accused has also been extended till the next date.

Now, advocate Somarjuna will represent all the accused persons. Earlier they were provided Legal Aid counsel by the court.

At the outset, Neelam Azad cried in court and told the court that she wanted to change her counsel.

Neelam Azad also told the court that she has been suffering from back pain for last 20 days and her X-ray has been done and medicine has been prescribed. But medicines were not being provided.

The court asked the counsel to move an appropriate application to seek appropriate direction to jail authorities.

On January 31, 2024, the accused moved an application stating that each accused person was forced to sign about seventy odd blank pages at different places of each page during custody. Even accused persons were tortured and given electric shocks to sign, stated the plea filed before the Court.

The application moved on behalf of Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat stated that two accused persons were forced to write on the paper about their association with the political party.

The petition additionally alleged that while conducting polygraph, narco, or brain mapping tests, those administering the tests coerced two accused individuals to implicate a political party or leader in their involvement, either before, during, or after the tests.

Meanwhile Court also fixed March 11, 2024 for arguments of application moved by the five accused persons.

The court has also asked Delhi Police to file its response over the allegations made in the application.

Previously, Neelam Azad, the accused, informed the court that a female officer had compelled her to sign 52 blank papers forcefully the day before. Her lawyer, Suresh Chaudhary, mentioned that similar incidents had occurred in the past. In response, the court instructed the counsel to submit a suitable application. Accordingly, Neelam Azad's legal representative filed the application.

All individuals accused in the Parliament Security Breach case have been arrested. This particular case revolves around a security breach that occurred on the anniversary of the Parliament Attack on December 13. (ANI)

