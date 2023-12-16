New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): One more accused has been arrested in the Parliament security breach case and will be produced shortly before the concerned judge of Delhi's Patiala House Court. Six accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahesh, friend of mastermind Lalit Jha.

Jha met his friend Mahesh in Kuchaman, who got him a room for the night. Both of them had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.

Lalit Jha burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.

However, Delhi police are verifying all the claims made by Jha. Jha was also present outside the parliament and captured the video of two of his accomplices with the intent to publicise it.

Delhi Police has so far arrested six accused in the Parliament security breach case. Apart from this, the police have detained Kailash.

Five arrested accused are on a seven-day police remand, and being continuously interrogated by DCP level officers. During interrogation, Lalit told the police that he destroyed the mobile phone and threw it away.

The Special Cell Police will also recreate the scene for which they will need permission from the Speaker of Parliament. Police are following the procedure in an attempt to recreate the incident.

There are also reports that the police can record the statement of MP Pratap Simha on whose reference passes were issued to the two infiltrators Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.

Despite continuous questioning of the five accused mastermind Lalit Jha, Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, the police have still not been able to find out the motive.

The five accused were made to sit face to face and interrogated. The police had also recorded separate statements of the five. Wherever police are finding contradictions during the interrogation, they are asking them to answer those questions again.

The police have extracted the call details of the accused from their mobile numbers, and through that, the police are also trying to establish their locations wherever they visited before committing the crime and the places where they went together before the act.

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details could not get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. (ANI)

