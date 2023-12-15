New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): While Opposition members raised a ruckus in both Houses of the Parliament over the massive security breach on Wednesday, Delhi Police claimed a "well-planned conspiracy" behind the incident on Thursday.

While Delhi Police moved the Patiala House Court, seeking a 15-day remand for the four accused persons in the security breach case, the latter granted a remand of 7 days to the Special Cell.

Meanwhile, labelling the security breach as a fallout of a "well-planned conspiracy", Delhi Police said it was an "attack on the Parliament of India".

The four accused persons -- Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan -- were produced before the Patiala House Court while Delhi Police filed a remand plea.

Sharing details of the incident, in which two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes, Delhi Police stated in an official release, "All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings."

"They used smoke canisters which they carried into the parliament veiled in their shoes," the police added.

During the proceedings in court, the counsel for the police submitted, "The accused carried a pamphlet that showed and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person, adding whoever finds him would be paid a cash reward from the Swiss bank. The accused projected the PM as a proclaimed offender."

The police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.

"We need them to take to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore since we need their custodial interrogation," Delhi Police stated in its plea.

Meanwhile, police sources on Thursday said the four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident, adding that they were giving "rote answers" to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special Cell in the matter.

Earlier, the absconding accused in the Parliament Security breach case, Lalit Jha, was alleged to be the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy.

Police said they will be able to throw more light on the conspiracy once Lalit Jha is apprehended.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses leading to the major security breach in the new Parliament building on Wednesday.

The security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament.

Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released a yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

A case was registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the incident.

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of his duty) of the IPC was also registered in the matter.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case while the police informed that two more people, one of whom identified as Vicky, and his wife are being interrogated. (ANI)

