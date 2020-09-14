New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): All MPs attending the monsoon session will unanimously send a message to our Armed Forces, guarding our borders, that the nation stands behind them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"This Parliament, and especially this session have another responsibility. Today, when our soldiers are holding fort on borders, on hilly and difficult terrain, and snowfall is likely after some time, I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," the Prime Minister said.

The message from Prime Minister comes in view of the ongoing standoff at the India-China border in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

Earlier, PM Modi thanked all MPs for choosing the path of duty, by consenting to attend the Parliament's monsoon session, even during the coronavirus crisis. He had also urged all parliamentarians and others to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines to ensure safety.

He had also expressed the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine would soon be found to end the pandemic and the crisis phase would come to a stop.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commences today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday has sent a safety COVID-19 kit along with a letter to all the parliamentarians amid the pandemic.

The Speaker said that Lok Sabha Secretariat has made all the arrangements for members' safety and convenience to enable them to participate in the deliberations of the House without any apprehension.

Earlier today, sanitisation work was also undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of the session. (ANI)

