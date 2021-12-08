New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

Earlier, the Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned three times in a day following a ruckus created by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Also Read | Mumbai: Teen Falls To Death While Taking Selfie From Second Floor Of Partially Demolished Building.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

Both the Houses of the Parliament have been witnessing back-to-back adjournments since the commencement of the winter session.

Also Read | IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter Crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Briefs PM Narendra Modi After Chopper Ferrying CDS General Bipin Rawat Crashes in Tamil Nadu.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)