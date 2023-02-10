New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Parliamentary Museum and Archives will showcase its collection of rare national and international stamps at the four-day National Philately Exhibition at the Pragati Maidan here, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

The exhibition, titled Amritpex 2023, is being organised by the Department of Posts from February 11 to 15.

Amritpex 2023 is large-scale exhibition that will highlight India's history, culture, art and heritage across the years through stamps and pictorial collections, it added.

