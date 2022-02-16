By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture on Wednesday expressed deep concern for Indians including students residing in Ukraine amid a looming threat of war with Russia, and urged the Union government to prioritize their safe return.

This comes after the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory stating the nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, "may consider leaving temporarily" on Tuesday.

A member of the committee raised the issue of Ukraine in the meeting and urged the committee chairman to take up the issue of the safe return of Indians from Ukraine with concerned ministries.

"All the committee members agreed on this and they were of the view that the process of the safe return of Indians in Ukraine should be expedited," a member present in the meeting told ANI.

The committee, while discussing the Ukrainian matter, also urged for a special focus on the return of students studying in Kyiv.

According to the meeting agenda, the parliamentary standing committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh had called for a meeting, "To hear the views of Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Demands for Grants (2022-23) of the Ministry".

As per reports, there is no official number of students in Ukraine, but there are currently thousands of students in different places in Ukraine and there is a demand for their safe return in India.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

White House spokesperson had earlier said that the US would welcome any country's attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)