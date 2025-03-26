An aerial view of the new Parliament building (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): A parliamentary panel has recommended " modeled on the Election Commission's cVIGIL app, to empower citizens to report instances of arbitrary airfare pricing.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday highlighted several improvements.

The Committee highlighted the need for public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about their rights under this new regulatory framework.

The Committee recommends the development of a mobile application, "Airfare Vigil," modeled on the Election Commission's cVIGIL app, to empower citizens to report instances of arbitrary airfare pricing.

This app will allow users to upload evidence such as screenshots of ticket prices and contextual details, with features like real-time geo-tagging, automated complaint tracking, and time-bound resolution mechanisms. Upon submission, users will receive a unique ID to track their complaint status, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The app will also include safeguards against misuse, such as filtering duplicate or frivolous complaints, while allowing anonymous submissions to encourage wider participation.

"Airfare Vigil" will be integrated with the AI-powered "AirPrice Guardian" system, enabling citizen reports to complement predictive analytics in identifying exploitative pricing patterns. This initiative will foster participatory governance by involving citizens in airfare regulation while strengthening DGCA's ability to address consumer grievances swiftly and effectively," the report stated.

The Committee, while examining the Demand for Grants of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for 2025-26, recommends the establishment of a stringent airfare pricing regulation mechanism under the framework of an AI-powered predictive monitoring system, tentatively named "AirPrice Guardian."

"This system should aim to address consumer grievances related to unpredictable and exorbitant airfare surges, particularly during peak travel periods and emergencies, while ensuring transparency and fairness in pricing practices. The Committee notes that the current regulatory framework under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lacks the capacity to proactively monitor and regulate airfare trends, necessitating a transformative approach leveraging advanced technology," the report mentioned.

The report said that the proposed "AirPrice Guardian" system will utilize machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to forecast airfare trends based on historical data, demand patterns, fuel costs, seasonal fluctuations, and external factors such as festivals or emergencies.

By establishing dynamic fare bands for each route, updated quarterly through predictive models, this system will empower regulators to monitor deviations in real-time and take pre-emptive action against excessive pricing.

"The Committee recommends that DGCA be empowered with quasi-judicial authority to impose temporary price caps or penalties on airlines engaging in exploitative practices," the report asserted.

Recently, Indian-Canadian actor Lisa Ray in her social media post, slammed Air India for denying a medical waiver for a ticket she had to cancel. In another case, a family claimed that an 82-year-old grandmother was left injured at Delhi Airport after Air India allegedly failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair, forcing her to walk before collapsed. (ANI)

