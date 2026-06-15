India News | Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to Hold Meetings on 'Crime Against Children' from June 16

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will hold a series of meetings on June 16 and 17 to hear the views of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), concerned bodies and other stakeholder ministries on the subject of "Crime against Children," according to a notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

As per the notice dated June 9, the first meeting will be held on June 16 at 11:00 am with the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA), New Delhi.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of June 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Later the same day, at 2:30 pm, the committee will hear the views of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

On June 17, the committee will meet representatives of the Ministry of Women and Child Development at 11:00 am at the Parliament House Annexe Extension.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Shot Dead by Business Partner Inside Office, Accused Dies by Suicide After Fleeing.

The final meeting in the series will be held on June 17 at 2:30 pm with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The notice stated that a soft copy of the background note on the subject "Crime against Children," received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been forwarded to members through e-mail and the Members' Portal.

As per the notice, Members of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs have been requested to make it convenient to attend the meetings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)