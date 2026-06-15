India News | Parliamentary Standing Committee Reviews Edible Oil Sector, Aims for Self-reliance

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday held a detailed review of the edible oil industry, focusing on steps to boost domestic production and reduce import dependence.

The meeting, chaired by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, examined policy measures aimed at making India self-sufficient in edible oil production and strengthening support for farmers.

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The agenda of the meeting was a briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution) on the subject 'Edible Oil Industry: A Review'.

Describing the discussion as significant, Kanimozhi said, "It was a very important discussion. We had asked the relevant departments to give us information on what they are planning to do so that we become self-sufficient and how they are supporting the farmers."

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She further added that the committee has received inputs from the concerned ministries and will place its findings before Parliament. "We have got a report from them, which we will be submitting to Parliament."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Monday held a discussion on the impact of West Asia geopolitical developments on India's road infrastructure sector in the Parliament House Annexe Extension (PHAE).

Janata Dal (United) National Working President and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Sanjay Kumar Jha, headed the committee meeting.

The committee hold discussions with the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on the subject, "Impact of Geopolitical Developments in West Asia on India's Road Infrastructure Sector."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel will also hold a meeting later in the day in Parliament House Annexe (PHA).

The committee will record oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Power, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the subject, "Coal Block Auction and Allocation Process - A Review." (ANI)

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