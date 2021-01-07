Panaji (Goa) [India], January 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to all women to come forward to lead in every field be it literary, social, political, industrial sector among others for their welfare and betterment of society.

Speaking at the function "Matrumelava 2021" organised by Gomantak Maratha Samaj to observe 86th Birth anniversary of late Shashikala Kakodkar at Rajaram Smruti Sabhagruha in the city, Sawant said to achieve the desired result in this direction the women should follow the ideals of late Shashikala Kakodkar who became first woman Chief Minister of Goa.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the demand raised by Gomantak Maratha Samaj for celebrating this day at the State level and also to name any upcoming project in Goa after late Shashikala Kakodkar and agreed to consider the demand that is subject to fulfilment of the required procedure.

"Tributes to the first woman Chief Minister of Goa Shashikala 'Tai' Kakodkar on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to the state of Goa is unparalleled," Sawant tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)