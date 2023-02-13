New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday for a month-long recess and will meet again on March 13.

The first part of the Budget session saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Supreme Court Says Nominated Members Cannot Vote in MCD Mayoral Poll.

The session began on January 31 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

During the first part of the session, Sitharaman also replied to the general discussion on the Union Budget. PTI UZM NAB

Also Read | Maharashtra Pharmacist Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Accused Vet Seeks Bail, Claims He Is Staunch Sunni Muslim, Not Tablighi Jamaat Member.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)