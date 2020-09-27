Ghaziabad, Sep 27 (PTI) A portion of a road near a nullah adjacent to Gole Park green belt of Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad caved in on Sunday, causing injuries to two women who fell into the resulting pothole, police said.

At the time of the incident, the women were loading into an e-rickshaw firewood that they had collected from a park, they said.

They were rescued by the local shopkeepers, said Nagendra Attri, the police outpost incharge of Shani Bazar who arrived at the scene after locals informed him.

Police informed the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam about the incident.

A team of the civic body barricaded the site to stop plying of vehicles till the repair of the road. General Manager of the 'Jal Kal' Department of the Nagar Nigam B K Singh said the road cave-in caused a six-feet long and four-feet wide crater, officials said.

"A team of VA Tech Wabag having maintenance contracts reached the spot and filled the pit. The road caved in near the nullah and sewer line. The incident most likely took place due to leaking sewer and drain water. Now the team would find out the leakage and repair it," Singh said.

