Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): At least six people are feared to be trapped after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala in Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban on Thursday.

One person has been rescued, Ramban Deputy Commissioner informed on Friday.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Doubles Private Ward Charges; Abolishes Investigation, Laboratary Charges.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway," the Deputy Commissioner said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)