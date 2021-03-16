Bhubaneswar, Mar 16 (PTI) With the Election Commission (EC) announcing April 17 as the date for by-poll to Odisha's Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district, major political parties in the state on Tuesday said they are well-prepared for the contest.

BJD vice-president Debiprasad Mishra exuded confidence that his party would win the by-election.

"Pipili has always been a stronghold of the BJD. There is no doubt that we will win the seat. We are ready for the contest," he said.

Rebuffing the ruling party's assertion, former minister and senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said people are unhappy with the work undertaken by the ruling party in the constituency.

"People want the Congress to return to Pipili. The constituency was once a Congress fortress. Our party will easily bag the seat this time," Routray said.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the demise BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy (65) on October 4 last year.

Sources in the BJD said the party might field his wife or son from the seat.

