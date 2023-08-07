New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta on Monday took a jibe at the central goverment over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) bill, 2023, and said that parties which believe in Democracy will oppose this bill.

Gupta said that this is an experimental bill which is being brought by the government to weaken the federal structure of th country.

"The bill is an expeimental bill being brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), starting form Delhi, to weaken the federal structure of the country. Wherever there are non-BJP governments, similar bills will be brought to weaken the governments," the AAP MP said.

"Parties which believe in democracy will oppose the bill," he said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha today.

Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after a Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi.

“The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

