India News | Partition Wouldn't Have Happened if Sangh Were Strong in 1947: RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar has emphasised that if the RSS had been stronger in 1947, the partition of the country wouldn't have taken place.

During an informal interaction with the media, Ambekar described partition as one of the most "painful" events for the country, stressing that the RSS wasn't strong at that time as it is today, despite managing to safeguard Hindus and rehabilitate them.

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"The Partition of the country was the most painful event. When India became independent in 1947, the Sangh was not as strong as it wished to be or as it is today. If the RSS had been stronger at that time, the Partition of the country would never have taken place. Even then, the Sangh made every possible effort to protect Hindus and rehabilitate them. Due to the Partition, there was immense anger among people against the system of that time," said Ambekar.

The RSS prachar pramukh further asserted on the misinformation being spread about RSS for the sake of political gains. He added that the Sangh believes in maintaining dialogue with every section of society and has no hate for anyone.

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"For political gains, various kinds of misinformation are often spread about the RSS. However, in reality, the RSS neither hates nor considers anyone an enemy. The RSS regards everyone as its own and believes in maintaining dialogue with all sections of society. Therefore, the RSS is always ready for discussion and dialogue with everyone," said Ambekar.

Furthermore, commenting on RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks, related to holding dialogue with Pakistan, Ambekar opined that the Sangh's stand should be viewed with "greater depth". He noted that the RSS believes in solving problems from the grassroots and maintains dialogues between people.

"The RSS's stand should be viewed and understood in greater depth. The RSS has always maintained that dialogue and communication between people help solve problems from a grassroots and long-term perspective. That is what Dattatreya Hosabale had said," Ambekar stressed.

He noted that the government-to-government talks between the two countries are a political and diplomatic matter, and the Sangh has neither advised anyone in such matters and won't do so in future. Reflecting on Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks, Ambekar noted that according to him, people-to-people interaction is necessary when dialogue is not taking place through officials channels.

"Government-to-government talks are a political and diplomatic decision, and governments act based on diplomatic considerations and analysis prevailing at that time. Apart from that, the RSS neither immediately advises anyone on such matters nor has it done so. However, it is true that when things are not progressing through official channels, Hosabale had said that people-to-people interactions that are still taking place should continue. Certain issues continue to arise, and trade also continues; these should be maintained so that relationships remain intact, and gradually some issues may get resolved," said Ambekar. (ANI)

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