New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) After two days of moderate to heavy rains in the national capital, some parts of the city witnessed a drizzle on Friday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains in the city till Monday.

There are chances of a thunderstorm with rains on Tuesday, it said.

On Saturday, the temperature in Delhi will settle between 25 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

