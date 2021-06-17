New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): As a respite from the scorching summer heat, the national capital witnessed heavy rains and strong wind lashes at different parts on Thursday.

Areas around Delhi's Talkatora Road, Hanuman Road and Shastri Bhawan received heavy rains.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a 'Thunderstorm with rain' for Delhi today.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi ( ITO, Rajeev chauk, President House, India Gate, Budha Jayanti Park)" IMD tweeted.

As per a statement of the Ministry of Earth Science on June 14, rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over most parts of East, Central, and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)