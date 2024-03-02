Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): There seems to no respite from rainfall and hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh, as the State Meteorological Office has predicted the same weather conditions in several parts of the state for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the maximum rainfall recorded in the state in the last 24 hours is 28 mm in Orchha, Niwari district. Similarly, Vijaypur in Sheopur district recorded 25 mm of rainfall, Lidhora in Tikamgarh recorded 22 mm, and Karera in Shivpuri district recorded 21 mm of rainfall. Besides, several places in the state recorded less than 20 mm of rainfall.

"Currently, a Western Disturbance which has formed over North Afghanistan is active, due to which an induced low has formed over South West Rajasthan. As a result, rainfall has been recorded at many places in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, rainfall activity will be seen at many places over East MP, and there may be isolated rain and hailstorms along with thunderstorms in North East Madhya Pradesh as well in the next 24 hours," said Abhijeet Chakraborty, a meteorologist at IMD Bhopal.

There is a possibility of rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh too in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and Neemuch and Mandsaur districts, he added.

Talking about the forecast of hailstorms in the state, Chakraborty said, "There is a possibility of hailstorms in places in North East MP, which includes Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Jabalpur, and Katni districts."

The Weather Department has also predicted that moderate thunderstorms with lightning/hailstorms (wind speed up to 60 kmph) are likely to continue over Raisen, Vidisha, Sheopur, South Sagar, Damoh, Narsingpur, Pandhurna, Datia, Shahdol, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, and Jabalpur districts in the afternoon hours.

Similarly, Light Thunderstorms with lightning (wind speed up to 40 kmph) are expected to continue over Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Betul, Udayagiri, Narmadapuram, Jhabua, Bhind, Chhindwara, Seoni, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, and Niwari districts in the afternoon hours. (ANI)

