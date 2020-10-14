Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) The traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains and rise in the level of backwater of Ujani dam on Wednesday evening, the police said.

"The stretch between Indapur and Bhigwan near Dalas village got flooded. As a pre-emptive measure, we halted the traffic for more than one hour," said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police.

He added that as the water has started receding and the rains have stopped, the traffic will be resumed soon.

Since Ujani dam, which provides water to Solapur and partsof Marathwada, is filled to the capacity, water is being released at 1.80 lakh cusecs.

In Pune city, several low-lying areas reported water logging and power outage was also reported in some parts of the city.

