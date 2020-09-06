Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan, with Padampur in Ganganagar each recording 7 cm rain in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Malsisar in Jhunjhunu recorded 6 cm rain and Rajgarh and Sadulpur in Churu 5 cm each till Sunday morning, it said.

Dabok (Udaipur), Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Churu and Kota also received rainfall of 22.8 mm, 21.6 mm, 5 mm, 4 mm and 2.6 mm, respectively, till Sunday evening since morning.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places in the state during the next 24 hours, the weatherman said.

