Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed many places in east Uttar Pradesh, while light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at few places in western part of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state, it said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram, 5.1 Magnitude Tremors Erupt Near Aizawl, Reports ANI: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower in east UP and at few places in western districts on Monday.

Thunderstorm and lightening with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over western UP on Monday, the Met department said.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast 2020: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand Around June 23, Predicts IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)