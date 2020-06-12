India News | Parts of UP to Experience Rain or Thundershower: Met

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience rain or thundershower in the next 24 hours, even as Mercury hovered around 40 degree Celsius in different parts of the state on Friday.

Agra was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 42 degree C, followed by Jhansi 40.9 deg C, Aligarh 40.8 deg C, Hamirpur 40.2 deg C and Bareilly 40 deg C, the met office said.

