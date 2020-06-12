Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Parts of UP to Experience Rain or Thundershower: Met

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Parts of UP to Experience Rain or Thundershower: Met

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience rain or thundershower in the next 24 hours, even as Mercury hovered around 40 degree Celsius in different parts of the state on Friday.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X: Should You Really Consider Buying The New PS5?.

Agra was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 42 degree C, followed by Jhansi 40.9 deg C, Aligarh 40.8 deg C, Hamirpur 40.2 deg C and Bareilly 40 deg C, the met office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement