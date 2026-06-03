India News | 'Party Will Not Split': TMC MLA Reyat Sarkar Denies Rebel Talk Amid LoP Row

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Reyat Hossain Sarkar on Wednesday dismissed speculation of a split within the party amid the ongoing internal crisis over the appointment of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), asserting that the legislators continued to stand with the party and recognise Mamata Banerjee as their leader.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar denied allegations of rebellion and said the MLAs remained committed to the Trinamool Congress.

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"No, the party will not split. We were elected as representatives of the TMC. We were elected under the TMC's party symbol. We contested the election using Didi's photo; the party selected us as its candidates. We continue to acknowledge the party's authority, and we continue to recognise Didi as our leader," Sarkar said.

Rejecting claims of an anti-party movement, Sarkar said the MLAs only intended to complete the stalled process surrounding the appointment of the LoP.

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"There is absolutely no question of being rebels, nor is there any sort of anti-party movement underway. The party selected Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, but the entire process had somehow gotten stalled. We simply wanted to ensure that this process was carried through to its completion. That is why we took the stand we did, and we proceeded to complete the process in this specific manner... We simply wanted to set that complication aside and move forward," he added.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Mustafizur Rahman claimed that 58 legislators had met the Assembly Speaker and submitted a resolution backing Ritabrata Banerjee for the LoP post.

"At around 12:00-12:15 PM, 58 MLAs went to the Assembly Speaker, and we presented a resolution regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition. Ultimately, today, that resolution received official validity and formal recognition. Thus, on behalf of the TMC, the LoP Ritabrata Banerjee was officially designated today," Rahman said.

TMC MLA Gulam Rabbani said the MLAs had acted in line with party chief Mamata Banerjee's directives and reiterated their faith in her leadership.

"We were indeed complying with Didi's directive. We even went and signed the necessary documents on two separate occasions. Furthermore, our trust in Didi remains unshaken; it is because of Didi that we have reached the position we hold today, and she continues to be our leader. It was at this juncture that Ritabrata emerged as a candidate. We agreed that he was a suitable choice for the LoP position and that his appointment would be a positive step," he said.

"Consequently, the entire group reached a consensus that this would be the best course of action. We proceeded to sign the necessary documents for his nomination as LoP, submitted them, and successfully secured the official recognition of the appointment. We have always been with the TMC, we remain with the TMC, and we will continue to stand with the TMC," Rabbani added.

He also dismissed speculation of differences with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"We have absolutely no issues with Abhishek. We have always treated Abhishek with utmost respect, honour, and reverence in the past, and we continue to hold him in the same high regard today. What is needed now is for Didi to acknowledge and validate the steps we have taken," he said.

The developments come amid a deepening internal crisis within the TMC after a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, claimed the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly and rejected the party leadership's choice, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

A letter submitted to Speaker Rathindranath Bose had sought the LoP position for Ritabrata Banerjee and also claimed the post of Chief Whip for the faction. The letter also had names for the position of Deputy LoPs.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced the dissolution of all its committees in West Bengal, along with all frontal organisations, as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at restructuring and strengthening the party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)