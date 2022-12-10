New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Delhi Parvesh Verma, wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asking him to remove the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal from her post after the court framed corruption charges against her .

Taking to Twitter, Verma wrote, "I have written to LG to remove Swati Maliwal from the post. Misuse of power has become a common thing for Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government. There is rigging in every department. Yesterday, the court ordered to register a case against Swati Maliwal, today I wrote a letter to the LG of Delhi that such people should be removed from the post immediately".

In his letter to the LG of Delhi, he wrote, "A special court on Thursday ordered the framing of charges against Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and former members of the commission Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick. In an alleged plot involving one another, the defendants appointed AAP workers to various DCW positions without following the proper procedures".

"Kejriwal government is creating new chapters of corruption every day", he further alleged.

"AAP leader and chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission has been ordered to frame charges of misusing her position and recruiting volunteers of the AAP party to the commission ignoring rules", he wrote in his letter.

Verma further requested the LG to take immediate action against Swati Maliwal for her unconstitutional action and remove her from the position.

Notably, a Delhi Court on Thursday framed corruption charges against Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal and three others in a case alleging that they abused their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages by illegally appointing various acquaintances, including Aam Aadmi Party workers, in the women rights body between August 6, 2015, to August 1, 2016.

The court observed that a strong suspicion does arise against all four accused persons and the facts do disclose prima facie sufficient material to frame charges against all the four accused persons for offences U/s 120B of IPC r/w Sec. 13(1)(d)/13(2) of POC Act, as well as for the substantive offence U/s 13(2) r/w Sec. 13(1)(2) of POC Act. Charges be framed accordingly, said Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh. (ANI)

