New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl sexually and physically in Paschim Vihar was released from jail in a 2006 murder case after completing his sentence and not because of "good behaviour", Delhi Prisons officials said Saturday.

The 33-year-old man, identified by police as Krishan, had told police that he was released from jail due to his good behaviour. However, police had said that they were verifying the facts.

Krishan was arrested for fatally attacking a woman during a burglary in Sultanpuri.

"In 2006, he was arrested in the said case, which was registered under section 302 (murder). In 2013, he was convicted for life. However, the accused appealed in the high court against the conviction," said Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

"In 2015, the high court modified his conviction order and converted the murder section into 304 IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and also modified the life sentence to imprisonment for the period already undergone. Accordingly, Krishan was released in February 2015,” Goel added.

In 2016, he was again arrested in a burglary case and was released after five months, a senior jail official said.

On Tuesday, Krishan allegedly sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl at her home in Paschim Vihar and also hit her on the face and head with a sharp object, police said. He told police that he had entered the house for burglary but the girl saw him and raised an alarm.

He then took a sewing matching and threw it on her. The girl tried to fight, following which he caught her and stabbed her with a pair of scissors several times and fled the spot.

The girl's rectum and intestines were injured severely by some kind of impalement and had to be operated upon at AIIMS, according to a senior doctor at the hospital.

The minor is on ventilator and she continues to be critical, AIIMS sources said Saturday.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Paschim Vihar West police station.

