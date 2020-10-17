New Delhi [India[, October 16 (ANI): A passenger was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Trilokpuri Metro Station in Delhi on Friday with eight live rounds of 8mm caliber during baggage screening.

As per a statement, the 32-year-old man, later identified as Nitin Kumar Singhania, was arrested after a suspicious image of live rounds showed up as his bagged passed through the conveyor belt.

"CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of live rounds inside a bag. Immediately, the belt, as well as the passenger, were stopped, and on checking, eight live rounds of 08 mm caliber KF mark were found inside the bag. On inquiry, the passenger, neither replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document," the statement said.

On further questioning, he further disclosed that he was a private company employee and was going to his office at Gokulpuri. (ANI)

