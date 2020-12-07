Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): Passenger train services under Southern Western Railway, which were closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, have resumed operations on Monday.

According to an official statement by the Southern Western Railway, "The Unreserved Passenger train services, which were cancelled over Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway after the announcement of national lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, have started again on December 7, 2020."

"The first passenger train that got departed was from Mysuru to Bangarpet at 5.50 hours," the release added.

It was received by PC Mohan, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Central, at K.S.R. Bengaluru Railway Station. PC Mohan, distributed masks and sanitisers and interacted with passengers to sensitize them about precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He also led a campaign in this connection, in which Railway Scouts and Guides displayed placards and banners to inform passengers to use masks and sanitisers and follow social distancing.

S Muniswamy, Member of Parliament, Kolar received Marikuppam - Bangarpet MEMU Passenger train at Bangarpet. They also distributed masks and sanitisers and held interaction with passengers and to sensitize them about the care to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The passenger train services, which started today were:

1.Train No.06557 / 06558 Bangapet -Mysuru - Bangarpet MEMUPassenger

2.Train No.06547 / 06548 K.S.R.Bengaluru - Hosur - KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger,

3.Train No.06553 / 06554 Yesvantpur - Tumukur- Yeswantpur DEMU Passenger,

4.Train No.06555 /06556 KSR Bengaluru - Marikuppam - K.S.R.Bengaluru MEMU Passenger

5.Train No.06563 / 06564 Hindupur - Yesvantpur-Hindupur MEMU Passenger

6.06579 / 06580 Yesvantpur-Hassan - Yesvantpur DEMU Passenger

AK Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru tweeted, "To cater to travel needs of the public, South Western Railways will operate 10 additional Festival Special Express trains benefitting passengers bound to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan in addition to those travelling within Karnataka." (ANI)

