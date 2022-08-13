Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): The customs team of Chennai airport intercepted a male passenger carrying species of rare animals, said the officials on Friday.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on a TG-337 flight.

Post examinations, the officials recovered one DeBrazza Monkey, fifteen KingSnakes, five Ball Pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage.

Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

