Panaji (Goa) [India], August 5 (ANI): Passengers arriving in Goa will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine. They can also opt for paid institutional quarantine for the same period, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday.

The AAI on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for tourists arriving in Goa.

"All passengers shall be required to go for 14 days of Home Quarantine or can opt for paid Institutional Quarantine of 14 days," the AAI said in its guidelines.

It said that exemption shall be granted in case a "Passenger is able to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR recognized lab, not older than 48 hours prior to the arrival in Goa."

"Pre Booking of Accommodation (Hotels Registered with the Department of tourism) is mandatory. Proof of pre-booking for the entire duration of stay will be checked at the entry points. All tourists will have to undergo basic screening at the entry point. Any tourist exhibiting sickness or COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival will be subjected to a COVID 19 test at designated testing centers/hospitals at the tourist's cost," the AAI further said.

In case a passenger does not have a valid COVID-19 Negative Certificate, then the person will be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 at designated testing centers/hospitals.

"Thereafter, they will have to go into self-isolation till the results are received. The isolation facilities will be provided by the accommodation units themselves, where the tourist made a pre-booking. Once results are received, only and if found COVID-19 Negative, the tourist shall be allowed to travel outside the isolation facility," the guidelines added.

If a passenger id found to be COVID positive, the AAI said, "In case any tourist is found COVID 19 positive, the accommodation unit will act as per the extant protocol issued by the state health department. All costs for COVID-19 test including the stay at the isolation /quarantine facilities shall be borne by the tourists themselves."

"Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu mobile app or a Self Declaration Form," it said. (ANI)

