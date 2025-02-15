New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A viral video showing multiple passengers jumping over security gates at Jama Masjid metro station has prompted a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC clarified on Saturday that the incident occurred due to a temporary surge in passengers on February 13, but the situation was never out of control.

"There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel passengers, and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates," read an X post from the DRMC.

The video, purportedly shot on Thursday (February 13), shows multiple passengers jumping over security gates (AFC gates) at the Magenta line's Jama Masjid metro station. According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the incident happened between 11.12 PM and 11.21 PM after a large crowd returned from the 'Shab-e-Barat' festival.

"As per the statement of the Station Controller, one Kore Guard was performing duty at the Exit AFC gate, and two trains arrived at the station simultaneously, resulting in a large crowd, many of whom had gathered after attending the 'Shab-e-Barat' festival," read a statement from the CISF.

The CISF also mentioned that because the exit gates were non-functional at that time, the station controller had allowed the passengers to exit through the side gate. However, some passengers jumped over.

"It is also submitted that, at the same time, the station's exit gate was not functioning, which caused the station controller to allow the crowd to exit through the side gate. However, some passengers climbed over the Exit AFC gate while shouting as they exited the station," the statement added.

The officials had the situation under control, and the passengers had been 'adequately counselled' against such an act, the DMRC said. (ANI)

