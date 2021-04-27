Bangladeshi nationals who had come to India on medical visas staged a protest at Petrapole border after Bangladesh sealed border with India on Monday. [Photo/ANI]

Petrapole (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): Since the announcement of COVID-19 induced lockdown in Bangladesh, passengers' movement was restricted at the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole. However, travel on medical visas was allowed.

But on Monday, close to 1,000 Bangladesh nationals protested at Petrapole as they were restricted to travel between the two countries despite having medical visas.

"This has been suddenly announced. We should have been given at least 24 hours to return to our country," said a protestor.

Travelers stated that not a single movement was allowed between the two countries at the Petrapole border on Monday.

After an elongated protest by the passengers, a decision was taken that to travel between the borders of India and Bangladesh, a special permission needs to be granted by the high commissioner for no bar on travel. (ANI)

