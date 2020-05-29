India News | Paswan Blames States for Inaction in Free Grain Distribution to Migrants

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Expressing concern over the delay in distribution of free grains to migrants, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday blamed state governments, especially Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, for not taking adequate measures in this regard.

Instead of wasting time in conducting surveys to identify migrant beneficiaries, Paswan asked states to distribute foodgrains to any needy migrant who does not have either a central or a state ration card.

The Centre will not ask "ifs and buts" in implementation of the scheme, Paswan said.

To ensure migrants do not go hungry, the Centre has allocated free 5 kg foodgrains per person and 1 kg chana per household for May and June under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected by the lockdown that was imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I fail to understand why states are not ready to take foodgrains from the Centre provided for free. We are giving foodgrains, but states are not ready to take. What can we do?" Paswan said in a digital press conference.

The Centre has asked states to frame a policy and begin the distribution to migrants immediately and send the list later by July 15, he said and added it will not ask "ifs and buts" in implementation of this scheme.

Haryana and Tripura have started distribution to migrants. About 17 states/UTs have lifted grains from the central pool. Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Tripura have lifted the entire two months quota in one go, Paswan said.

"However, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal have not yet lifted the foodgrains. They will lift the grains between June 1-7 and distribute them in one go by June 15," he said.

So far, 2.34 lakh tonne of foodgrain has been lifted for distribution against the total allocation of 7.99 lakh tonnes for two months.

On identification of beneficiaries, Paswan said: "I spoke to 2-3 chief ministers yesterday on this issue. They said a survey is being done. I told them the survey will take at least three months to complete and better prepare a policy and start distribution."

When pointed out that homeless migrants will not be benefitted if there is a delay in distribution, Paswan replied that the onus of distribution is on states and the question should be raised to them.

"I have enough foodgrains to supply to states. There is no shortage. I have raised this issue in the state food ministers' conference. I am requesting them daily to do something. Even written letters to CMs appealing them to lift the grains," he said.

Asked why the Centre could not take an initiative in the distribution of grains to distressed migrants, Paswan said, "This is a policy issue. Recently, the apex court has issued an order on migrants. Hope states will take action."

Asked why the Centre hurriedly announced the scheme when there was no clarity about ways to implement it, Paswan said: "There is no confusion. We are telling states to distribute to any needy person and the Centre will not interfere. States can distribute to those they feel are poor and do not have ration cards. We will not ask ifs and buts."

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey explained that states distribute both cooked meals and dry ration to migrants. In fact, states are following five-six models.

"The Centre is giving dry grains. States are following 5-6 models. For instance, Maharashtra is planning to use ration in the distribution of cooked meals under the scheme called Shiv bhojan thali at Rs 5 per plate.

"Similarly Gujarat through Bhramn Ann scheme and in Haryana, food coupons are being given. Rajasthan is running camps through SDRF where ration is being cooked and supplied," he said.

"From the Centre's side, there is no restriction. Yesterday I spoke to the Punjab CM, he said the state is converting wheat into atta and giving to migrants," he added.

Asked how a state will ensure distribution of full entitlement if given in the cooked form, the Secretary said: "It depends on the state. It has to make a facility to ensure migrant beneficiaries get their full entitlement."

