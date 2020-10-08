Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and said the country has lost a popular Dalit leader.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the age of 74.

Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, said Paswan's death was an irreparable damage to the country.

He was a popular parliamentarian and Dalit leader. The country has lost a popular leader and it is an irreparable damage to the society and the country, said the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

