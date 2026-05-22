India News | Pathankot Police Busts CCTV Spy Module Being Used to Share Live Feed with 'anti-national Elements'

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], May 22 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, police in Punjab's Pathankot has arrested one person and busted a module linked to national security concerns. The accused was arrested for installing a CCTV camera whose live feed was being shared with anti-national elements, the police said.

According to the SSP Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dhillon, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) received secret information that Baljit Singh, also known as Baljit Singh Bittu, a resident of Dhariwal Chack village under Sadar Police Station, along with his three companions, had installed cameras for espionage at Sujanpur stop on National Highway 44, which leads from Pathankot to Jammu.

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Based on the information, the police arrested the accused on Thursday. Upon rigorous interrogation, the accused provided the location, and the officials recovered standalone internet-based cameras.

"This is a sensitive location, and the cameras were placed to monitor all movements there. He was arrested yesterday and interrogated rigorously. Based on the information provided during the interrogation, the location was pinpointed, and the police recovered the standalone internet-based cameras from there," he said.

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Further, he said that three individuals acted as accomplices in the crime. Apparently, one provided local logistics, while the other two were in contact with foreign intelligence agencies.

"He was motivated and funded for this task, receiving money for cameras and other expenses," Dhillon said.

The official underlined that two of the three accomplices are already in prison for other cases.

"All these details have come to light after a thorough investigation. Among his three accomplices, two are currently in jail for other cases. We will soon bring them in on production warrants for interrogation," he said.

"The links from these cameras were being sent abroad, and a technical investigation into this is ongoing," he emphasised. (ANI)

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