India News | Patiala House Court Grants Bail to Businessman Manoj Gaur in Cheating Case of 2021

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted bail to businessman Manoj Gaur in a cheating case in which an FIR was lodged in 2021.

However, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in September 2025 without arresting Manoj Gaur.

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Vacation Judge Dhirendra Rana granted bail to Manoj Gaur, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety bond in the like amount. He has been directed not to leave the Delhi NCR region without prior intimation to the Investigation Officer or the court.

While granting bail, the court noted that it is a matter of record that the accused has been charge sheeted without arrest alongwith the co-accused persons. It is not in dispute that no prayer is being made by the investigation officer (IO) that any investigation is pending qua the present accused.

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"It is also worth mentioning that the present FIR was registered in the year 2021, and now a charge sheet has been filed after a gap of 5 years. Learned JMFC dismissed the bail application of the accused, stating that investigation is pending, but that is not the case herein, as there is no such averment in the submission of IO," vacation Judge said in the order passed on June 12.

The court further noted that the accused is already in custody in another case under PMLA, and so "he is not in a position to threaten the witnesses or tamper with the evidence."

"Considering the totality of the circumstances and the fact that accused has already in custody in another case, he is not in position to tamper with the evidence, his custody was never taken by the IO during investigation, co-accused persons have been admitted to bail by furnishing of bonds and directions passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court in Satender Kumar Antil's case, accused Manoj Gaur is admitted to bail," vacation Judge Dhirendra Rana ordered.

Advocate Farrukh Khan alongwith Changez Khan and Aditya Tyagi, appeared for Manoj Gaur.

It was argued that the investigation in this case continued for over 4 years, and the accused cooperated with the investigation as and when required by the IO. It was further submitted that after completion, the charge sheet was filed on September 3, 2025, without arrest.

"The accused is not required for the investigation in this case," the counsel argued.

On the other hand, the prosecution opposed the bail, stating that the present case was registered on April 7th, 2021, on the complaint of Naaren Nath Sarvaria.

It was alleged that the accused persons had lured the complainant to invest money in their project of a multi-level shopping mall named "JC World Mall" being constructed by JC World Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (JCW).

"Complainant had invested a sum of Rs 70.49 lakh in the project. They neither gave possession of the shopping mall within the stipulated period nor returned the money to the complainant," the prosecution said.

It was further alleged that the land used for the construction of the said JC World Mall was illegally transferred by Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) to JCW without obtaining prior approval from their board of directors.

"No building plan of the commercial mall was ever approved by the Noida authority," the prosecution argued. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)