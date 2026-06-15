India News | Patiala House Court Remands 4 Accused in ISI Underworld Network Case to Judicial Custody Till June 22

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Monday remanded ISI underworld network module case accused Harvinder Singh Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama in judicial custody till June 22.

Delhi police arrested the accused persons in the ISI underworld network module case. Police have invoked UAPA and interrogated them for 16 days.

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Vacation Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh remanded the 4 accused in judicial custody after considering the application moved by the Investigation officer. They were in police custody for 16 days.

The investigation officer informed the court that these accused persons have been arrested in case linked with ISI, Sajjad Bhatti and the underworld. A total of 9 accused have been arrested in this case. 5 accsued are already in judicial custody till June 22.

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On June 10, the court extended the police custody for a further 5 days. Delhi Police has invoked UAPA in view of alleged terror links.

Police was investigated to unearth larger Conspiracy, to identify their associates, financiers, and facilitators.

The investigation officer earlier had filed an application and submitted that further custody of accused persons was required for investigation and confrontation with another accused Huzaifa Ahmed Hashmi.

After considering the application the court extended the police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh and Ang Kami Lama after considering the application moved by the Delhi police.

Delhi Police earlier had sought their custody to unearth the larger Conspiracy involved in this case and to arrest other accused persons involved in this case.

While granting the custodial remand, the court had said that the record reveals that the investigation is at a nascent stage. Serious allegations involving offences affecting national security have been levelled against the accused persons.

Delhi Police had submitted that they had been arrested for Conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Delhi and other major cities. It was also submitted that live grenades, Pistols, ammunition, stolen car have been recovered from their possession.

It was submitted that their custody is required to unearth the larger Conspiracy, to identify the financer, facilitator and other accused persons involved and to recover explosives, recover further incriminating articles, analyse digital evidence including mobile phones, social media accounts and electronic communications, verify financial transactions and money trail and ascertain the inter-state and international ramifications of the consequences.

The court had noted that the material placed on record prima facie indicates recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances and also suggests the possibility of involvement of other persons whose identities and roles are yet to he ascertained. The investigation appears to be wide-ranging and involves examination of digital, electronic and financial evidence.

The court had said, "Having regard to the nature and gravity of allegations, the recoveries effected, the requirement of tracing the source of weapons and explosives, identifying other members of the alleged module and conducting further recos cries and verification pursuant to disclosures made by the accused persons, this Court is satisfied that custodial interrogation of the accused persons is necessary for a fair, effective and meaningful investigation."

"Accordingly, the application is allowed. Accused Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama are remanded to Police Custody for a period of seven days till 06.06.2026," JMFC Vanshika Mehta ordered on May 30.

It is alleged that these accused are allegedly connected with the network of Dawood Ibrahim. It is alleged that they were planning to carry out terror activities in major cities, along with Delhi. Delhi police have arrested 9 accused persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)