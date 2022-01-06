Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. "I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I'm feeling fine, but I request everyone who came in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested," the former minister of state for external affairs said in a tweet.

Kaur is wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Dispenses Rs 4,314 Crore Loans to Over 5,06,995 MSMEs.

In recent days, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda have also tested positive for Covid.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab and Haryana over the past one week.

Also Read | BJP Will Win Elections in 2022, Form Govt in 2024, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)