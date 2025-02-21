Patiala (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): Acting on intelligence inputs, Patiala Police have dismantled a target killing module and arrested two operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon. The arrests were made in Rajpura and Patiala, officials said on Friday.

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) took to the social media platform X and stated, "Both accused were tasked with carrying out target killings in Mohali and Rajpura on the directions of Gangster Goldy Dhillon."

"Their arrest has also led to the solving of two previous cases related to target killings at Mohali and Rajpura. Both accused have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them," the post read.

During the operation, police recovered five pistols from their possession, including three .32 calibre pistols, one .30 calibre pistol, and one country-made .315 pistol, along with 15 live cartridges, it added. (ANI)

