Patiala, Jan 3 (PTI) Two women were killed after their car fell into the Bhakra canal near the Passiana police station here.

Passiana Station House Officer Ankurdeep Singh said they received information about the incident on Sunday night.

Following this, divers were called to carry out the rescue operation, he said. However, the operation could not be carried out during night, he said.

He said when the rescue operation was resumed Monday morning, two bodies along with the car were taken out of the canal.

The SHO said the dead, identified as Neelam Rani and Shikha Garg, were residents of Rampura Phul in Bathinda district.

They were returning to their hometown after paying obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula in Haryana, said police.

