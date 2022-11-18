Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the help of the Patidar community in Gujarat would win the election.

While talking to ANI, Rupala said, "The Patidar community has a special influence in the Gujarat elections. In 2017, the Patidar community decided the direction of the Gujarat elections."

On being asked about the importance of the role of the Patidar community in 2022 election, he said, "The social disturbance that occurred in 2017 in the form of the Patidar movement has become entirely calm, it has completely ended, and it has become history, now in front of our government in front of Bharatiya Janata Party, the challenge is not in the field of the election, Bharatiya Janata Party is getting welcomed in every corner."

While talking about PM Modi conducting rallies in the Saurashtra region, Rupala said, "not only because of Gujarat's election, but Saurashtra is an important part and our first phase of the election. The first phase is Saurashtra, so the round of rallies before the election will also start from Saurashtra, after that round is over, we will go to the second phase. It can also be said that Bholenath is the manifestation place of Somnath, it is also the place of our Dwarkadhish, so taking his blessings, we start the Sulane rally, that too is a coincidence."

"There have been efforts to form new parties, but that hasn't been successful. We don't believe there would be any triangular contest and any other party would get success in Gujarat election 2022," he stated.

"The Patidar community is solidly standing behind BJP. The social disturbance created in 2017 has ended and is now history. There's no challenge. We'll win due to the double-engine government hard work of booth-level workers. We're giving opportunities to youth in the party," he further stated.

On being asked about BJP having fielded new faces, especially the youth, this time as candidates, Rupala said, "giving place to the youth and promoting the youth is a very old part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy." (ANI)

