India News | Patient Endures Pain for 15 Days; Doctors Remove 2x1 Cm Glass Piece Lodged in Food Pipe

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A 40-year-old man suffered severe throat discomfort and difficulty swallowing for nearly two weeks before doctors discovered that a sharp piece of glass measuring 2x1 cm was lodged in his food pipe (oesophagus).

The glass fragment had accidentally entered his oesophagus while he was eating and remained undetected for around 12 to 15 days, exposing him to the risk of serious and potentially life-threatening complications.

Also Read | Nagpur: Retired Defence Employee Dies After Fall, Bedridden Wife Found Dead Days Later in Locked House.

According to a release from a Super Speciality Hospital, Model Town, the man continued to experience persistent throat pain, difficulty swallowing and increasing discomfort while eating. Believing the symptoms were temporary, he endured the pain for several days before seeking medical attention.

After a detailed examination, doctors found that a sharp piece of glass was stuck in his oesophagus. Medical experts said that a foreign object of this nature can cause severe complications if it remains lodged in the food pipe for a prolonged period.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0: How Employees Will Withdraw PF Instantly via UPI and ATM Without Employer Approval.

Doctors warned that such cases can lead to oesophageal perforation, severe infection, bleeding and mediastinitis, all of which can become life-threatening if not treated in time.

Given the seriousness of the condition, the patient was immediately prepared for an emergency endoscopic procedure. The procedure was carried out by Dr Apurva Pande, Additional Director and Head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, along with Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of General Surgery, at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital.

Using advanced endoscopic techniques, the medical team successfully removed the glass fragment in less than five minutes without any complications.

Speaking about the case, Dr Apurva Pande said, "Many patients tend to ignore early symptoms, assuming they are minor or temporary. However, any sharp object lodged in the esophagus can become extremely dangerous over time. Fortunately, in this case, the patient received timely evaluation and treatment. With modern endoscopic techniques, many such cases can be managed successfully without the need for major surgery."

He further added, "Persistent difficulty swallowing, pain while eating, excessive salivation, repeated vomiting, or unusual chest discomfort should never be ignored. Seeking medical advice at the right time can help prevent serious complications."

Dr Sanjeev Chopra stressed the risks associated with delayed treatment. He said, "Any foreign body that remains lodged in the esophagus for more than 24 hours can lead to severe complications. In this case, a 2x1 cm glass fragment had remained impacted for nearly two weeks, significantly increasing the risk. However, through rapid diagnosis and coordinated medical management, our team was able to remove it safely. This case highlights the importance of seeking timely medical care when symptoms persist."

Following the procedure, the patient was kept under observation. His condition improved quickly, and he was later discharged in stable health. Doctors confirmed that he has resumed normal oral intake and is recovering well.

The case underlines the importance of seeking medical help when symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or persistent throat pain continue for an extended period. It also demonstrates how prompt diagnosis, advanced endoscopic procedures and coordinated medical care can help manage potentially life-threatening emergencies through minimally invasive treatment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)