Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) The death of a patient at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, here triggered a sudden protest by his relative on Friday, causing some tense moments at the government facility which had witnessed a shocking stabbing incident two days ago.

The kin of the deceased protested on the hospital premises against alleged medical negligence. They even entered into an argument with the medical staff claiming that proper treatment was not provided to him.

This protest, which came close on the heels of the stabbing of a senior oncologist by a patient's son on the out-patient department premises on November 13, caused apprehension among the hospital staff. Senior officials and police rushed to the spot and pacified the aggrieved persons who later dispersed.

According to a release from KCSSH, V Vignesh, 33, was admitted to the hospital on November 13 night on complaints of severe stomach ache. Prior to his admission, Vignesh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

"He was admitted to the KCSSH with acute pancreatitis and both his kidneys were affected. It was found that he had pre-existing health condition of hypothyrodism Hashtimotos," the hospital director L Parthasarathy said in the release.

Vignesh's health condition was clearly explained to his close relations and their consent was obtained for treatment, he said.

"But at 1 am today, the patient experienced difficulty in breathing and was put on artificial ventilation, with the consent of his parents, wife, and siblings. He died without responding to treatment at 9.18 today," the release from the hospital said.

